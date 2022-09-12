A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Biogen.

Looking at options history for Biogen BIIB we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $685,198 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $2,157,807.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $400.0 for Biogen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Biogen options trades today is 336.36 with a total volume of 4,608.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Biogen's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Biogen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIIB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $245.0K 2 423 BIIB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $245.0K 2 321 BIIB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $245.0K 2 271 BIIB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $244.5K 2 121 BIIB CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $243.9K 2 171

Where Is Biogen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 519,086, the price of BIIB is up 0.79% at $213.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On Biogen:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Biogen, which currently sits at a price target of $223.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Biogen, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.