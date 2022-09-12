Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ASML Holding ASML.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $124,360, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $551,610.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $590.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ASML Holding options trades today is 273.0 with a total volume of 249.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ASML Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $590.0 over the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $480.00 $180.0K 468 60 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $520.00 $134.6K 57 33 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $490.00 $68.1K 34 12 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $590.00 $65.7K 71 30 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $430.00 $51.6K 0 31

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 666,858, the price of ASML is up 0.31% at $502.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ASML Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.