Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Veeva Sys VEEV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VEEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 options trades for Veeva Sys.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 81% bullish and 18%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 31 are puts, for a total amount of $1,526,538, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $43,690.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $260.0 for Veeva Sys over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Veeva Sys's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Veeva Sys's whale trades within a strike price range from $165.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Veeva Sys Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VEEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $225.6K 32 1.2K VEEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $115.4K 32 119 VEEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $93.4K 32 1.4K VEEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $76.2K 32 1.0K VEEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $67.3K 32 316

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VEEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $225.6K 32 1.2K VEEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $115.4K 32 119 VEEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $93.4K 32 1.4K VEEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $76.2K 32 1.0K VEEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $67.3K 32 316

Where Is Veeva Sys Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,089,024, the price of VEEV is up 2.65% at $179.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Veeva Sys:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Veeva Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $222.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Veeva Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $245.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Veeva Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Veeva Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Veeva Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Veeva Sys, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.