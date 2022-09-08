Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ServiceNow NOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for ServiceNow.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $597,494, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $647,014.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $420.0 to $600.0 for ServiceNow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ServiceNow's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ServiceNow's whale trades within a strike price range from $420.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $600.00 $125.2K 263 8 NOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $450.00 $81.0K 105 21 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $450.00 $78.7K 97 31 NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $450.00 $73.8K 111 43 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $450.00 $60.6K 97 48

Where Is ServiceNow Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 957,887, the price of NOW is up 0.82% at $447.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On ServiceNow:

Guggenheim downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $510

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ServiceNow, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.