Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian Corp TEAM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEAM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Atlassian Corp.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $377,212, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $560,104.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $350.0 for Atlassian Corp over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Atlassian Corp options trades today is 142.88 with a total volume of 1,487.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Atlassian Corp's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

Atlassian Corp Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $350.00 $324.0K 200 0 TEAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $235.00 $123.6K 47 592 TEAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $200.00 $103.2K 219 125 TEAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $93.9K 229 29 TEAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $235.00 $70.0K 225 200

Where Is Atlassian Corp Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 497,796, the price of TEAM is up 1.09% at $237.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

