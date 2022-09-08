A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor.

Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,320,534 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $364,658.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $142.0K 371 153 F PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $22.00 $141.0K 240 1.0K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $139.0K 14.3K 500 F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $22.00 $124.0K 240 420 F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $15.00 $108.4K 11.3K 703

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $142.0K 371 153 F PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $22.00 $141.0K 240 1.0K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $139.0K 14.3K 500 F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $22.00 $124.0K 240 420 F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $15.00 $108.4K 11.3K 703

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 33,914,565, the price of F is down -1.17% at $15.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Ford Motor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.