Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Elevance Health ELV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ELV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Elevance Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $86,170, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,625,343.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $520.0 for Elevance Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Elevance Health options trades today is 24.5 with a total volume of 3,801.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Elevance Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $520.0 over the last 30 days.

Elevance Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $480.00 $275.1K 21 686 ELV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $480.00 $266.5K 21 555 ELV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $480.00 $214.2K 21 203 ELV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $480.00 $178.5K 21 389 ELV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $480.00 $147.1K 21 756

Where Is Elevance Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 552,054, the price of ELV is up 1.75% at $485.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Elevance Health:

SVB Leerink upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $580

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

