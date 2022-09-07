Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Capital One Financial COF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Capital One Financial.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 87%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $3,180,510, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $790,380.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $130.0 for Capital One Financial over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Capital One Financial's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Capital One Financial's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Capital One Financial Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $115.00 $2.5M 2.3K 1.1K COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $600.0K 1.0K 600 COF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $114.40 $85.6K 498 0 COF PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $76.5K 1.1K 235 COF PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $100.00 $41.9K 56 100

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $115.00 $2.5M 2.3K 1.1K COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $600.0K 1.0K 600 COF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $114.40 $85.6K 498 0 COF PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $76.5K 1.1K 235 COF PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $100.00 $41.9K 56 100

Where Is Capital One Financial Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,163,121, the price of COF is up 2.64% at $104.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Capital One Financial, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.