A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre.

Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $137,370 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $542,317.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $470.0 to $1360.0 for MercadoLibre over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale trades within a strike price range from $470.0 to $1360.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $600.00 $84.6K 16 3 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $1360.00 $52.0K 32 10 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $720.00 $41.4K 9 7 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $720.00 $41.2K 9 9 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $720.00 $40.8K 9 12

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 310,119, the price of MELI is up 0.72% at $862.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1350.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

