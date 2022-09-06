A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing BA we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $2,798,851 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $359,950.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $290.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale activity within a strike price range from $145.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $185.00 $450.0K 53 225 BA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $190.00 $432.0K 146 125 BA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $195.00 $414.9K 91 120 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $195.00 $320.2K 91 305 BA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $195.00 $319.3K 91 380

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,599,963, the price of BA is up 0.59% at $152.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

