Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for United Parcel Service UPS summing a total amount of $616,780.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 82,256.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $260.0 for United Parcel Service over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Parcel Service options trades today is 4269.6 with a total volume of 7,515.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Parcel Service's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $220.00 $122.1K 17.0K 1.8K UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $220.00 $121.9K 17.0K 1.5K UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $220.00 $94.5K 17.0K 801 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $220.00 $93.5K 17.0K 601 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $220.00 $88.8K 17.0K 14

Where Is United Parcel Service Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 867,618, the price of UPS is down -0.1% at $196.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

What The Experts Say On United Parcel Service:

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $214

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

