Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Becton, Dickinson BDX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BDX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Becton, Dickinson.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $566,748, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $32,240.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $270.0 for Becton, Dickinson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Becton, Dickinson's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Becton, Dickinson's whale trades within a strike price range from $240.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Becton, Dickinson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $270.00 $88.9K 808 163 BDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $270.00 $83.1K 808 430 BDX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $270.00 $82.1K 808 380 BDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $270.00 $61.6K 808 200 BDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $270.00 $54.2K 808 330

Where Is Becton, Dickinson Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 964,514, the price of BDX is up 1.12% at $255.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Becton, Dickinson:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Becton, Dickinson, which currently sits at a price target of $319.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Becton, Dickinson,