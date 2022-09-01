A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 73% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $171,820 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $853,380.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $540.0 to $740.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's whale activity within a strike price range from $540.0 to $740.0 in the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $740.00 $301.5K 45 45 REGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $680.00 $79.2K 20 0 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $630.00 $65.5K 39 150 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $630.00 $65.5K 39 125 REGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $540.00 $62.2K 47 0

Where Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 294,911, the price of REGN is up 3.26% at $600.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $625.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $788.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

