Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,894,572, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $812,900.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $520.0 to $620.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Thermo Fisher Scientific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Thermo Fisher Scientific's whale activity within a strike price range from $520.0 to $620.0 in the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $620.00 $745.9K 88 70 TMO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $620.00 $697.1K 88 135 TMO PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/09/22 $520.00 $201.6K 28 1.0K TMO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $610.00 $115.5K 255 49 TMO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $560.00 $115.0K 57 14

Where Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 509,772, the price of TMO is up 0.42% at $547.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Thermo Fisher Scientific:

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $675

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

