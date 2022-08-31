A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on T-Mobile US.

Looking at options history for T-Mobile US TMUS we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $112,087 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $392,125.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $155.0 for T-Mobile US over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for T-Mobile US's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of T-Mobile US's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $78.5K 5.1K 14 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $59.0K 5.1K 598 TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $56.7K 559 1 TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $44.0K 5.1K 346 TMUS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $140.00 $42.7K 1.7K 255

Where Is T-Mobile US Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,220,563, the price of TMUS is down -1.07% at $143.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

