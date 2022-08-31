Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Morgan Stanley MS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Morgan Stanley.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $922,344, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $392,245.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $110.0 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Morgan Stanley's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Morgan Stanley's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $302.1K 7.7K 300 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $278.6K 3.7K 222 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $258.3K 5.1K 104 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $75.0K 10.5K 250 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $82.50 $58.9K 1.8K 101

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,163,127, the price of MS is up 0.91% at $85.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Morgan Stanley, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.