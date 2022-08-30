A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Medtronic.

Looking at options history for Medtronic MDT we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 88% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $727,962 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $57,275.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $100.0 for Medtronic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Medtronic's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Medtronic's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Medtronic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $87.50 $92.7K 256 290 MDT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $75.00 $81.2K 1.2K 751 MDT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $75.00 $78.7K 1.2K 251 MDT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $75.00 $77.5K 1.2K 1 MDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $64.1K 1.4K 871

Where Is Medtronic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,799,756, the price of MDT is down -1.64% at $87.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

