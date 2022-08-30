A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Electronic Arts.

Looking at options history for Electronic Arts EA we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $149,152 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $658,123.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $140.0 for Electronic Arts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Electronic Arts's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Electronic Arts's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Electronic Arts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $130.00 $136.2K 926 212 EA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $130.00 $103.5K 374 225 EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $130.00 $94.1K 926 87 EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $130.00 $84.6K 926 290 EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $140.00 $67.6K 508 297

Where Is Electronic Arts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,110,448, the price of EA is down -2.68% at $126.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Electronic Arts:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Electronic Arts, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Electronic Arts, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Electronic Arts, which currently sits at a price target of $154.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Electronic Arts, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

