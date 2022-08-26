Autodesk Whale Trades For August 26

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Autodesk ADSK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADSK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Autodesk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $495,999, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $152,893.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $250.0 for Autodesk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Autodesk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Autodesk's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Autodesk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $200.00 $83.2K 183 569 ADSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $200.00 $72.0K 183 770 ADSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $225.00 $70.9K 390 1.0K ADSK PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $225.00 $61.5K 105 54 ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $210.00 $59.1K 375 58

Where Is Autodesk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,055,677, the price of ADSK is down -4.65% at $209.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

What The Experts Say On Autodesk:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Autodesk, which currently sits at a price target of $257.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Autodesk, which currently sits at a price target of $263.

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $270

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Autodesk, which currently sits at a price target of $264.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Autodesk, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Autodesk, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.