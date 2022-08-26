Caterpillar Whale Trades For August 26

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Caterpillar CAT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Caterpillar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 13% bullish and 86%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $467,723, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $136,375.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $220.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caterpillar options trades today is 749.3 with a total volume of 2,308.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caterpillar's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $195.00 $66.9K 256 44 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $200.00 $53.4K 2.3K 291 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $200.00 $51.3K 2.3K 415 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $51.1K 3.0K 26 CAT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $195.00 $50.2K 688 102

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,139,907, the price of CAT is down -2.45% at $194.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $195

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $236.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

