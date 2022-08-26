Looking At Booking Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $417,765 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $527,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1540.0 to $3400.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $1540.0 to $3400.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $1950.00 $163.8K 14 10 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $3400.00 $140.4K 0 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $1980.00 $66.8K 11 6 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/26/22 $2000.00 $60.8K 73 48 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $1980.00 $59.3K 11 5

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 110,318, the price of BKNG is down -2.66% at $1955.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2800.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2650.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2300.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2270.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Booking Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.