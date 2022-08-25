Atlassian Corp Whale Trades For August 25

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian Corp TEAM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEAM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Atlassian Corp.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 65%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $107,778, and 26 are calls, for a total amount of $1,218,928.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $310.0 for Atlassian Corp over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Atlassian Corp options trades today is 119.0 with a total volume of 12,606.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Atlassian Corp's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Atlassian Corp Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $210.00 $120.1K 224 144 TEAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $310.00 $103.6K 356 971 TEAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $310.00 $102.7K 356 1.7K TEAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $257.50 $67.8K 27 80 TEAM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $257.50 $61.6K 27 39

Where Is Atlassian Corp Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 541,108, the price of TEAM is up 1.73% at $263.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Atlassian Corp:

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Atlassian Corp, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Atlassian Corp, which currently sits at a price target of $380.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Atlassian Corp, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Atlassian Corp, which currently sits at a price target of $283.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

