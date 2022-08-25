Mastercard Whale Trades For August 25

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Mastercard MA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Mastercard.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,490, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $674,927..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $305.0 to $390.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale trades within a strike price range from $305.0 to $390.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $340.00 $171.4K 468 271 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $340.00 $94.8K 468 102 MA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $340.00 $89.0K 468 405 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $355.00 $77.7K 1.2K 275 MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $390.00 $55.7K 97 0

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,049,670, the price of MA is up 0.09% at $340.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Mastercard:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $457.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $417.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $385.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $440.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

