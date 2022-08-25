Las Vegas Sands Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Las Vegas Sands LVS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LVS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Las Vegas Sands.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 9% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $81,624, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $741,860..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $45.0 for Las Vegas Sands over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Las Vegas Sands options trades today is 961.25 with a total volume of 3,812.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Las Vegas Sands's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $42.00 $190.8K 1.8K 444 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $45.00 $144.6K 3.6K 453 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $44.00 $93.3K 66 534 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $44.00 $93.3K 66 263 LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $43.00 $81.6K 0 209

Where Is Las Vegas Sands Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,538,804, the price of LVS is up 2.19% at $38.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Las Vegas Sands, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.