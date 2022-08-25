This Is What Whales Are Betting On Baidu

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Baidu BIDU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BIDU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Baidu.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,250, and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,049,879..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $270.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Baidu options trades today is 807.55 with a total volume of 6,188.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Baidu's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $260.0K 1.7K 201 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $270.00 $227.5K 590 353 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $74.2K 536 56 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $145.00 $52.6K 398 280 BIDU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/26/22 $150.00 $46.1K 1.1K 2.2K

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,813,628, the price of BIDU is up 8.56% at $150.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Baidu:

Macquarie downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $188

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Baidu, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.