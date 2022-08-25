Autodesk Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Autodesk.

Looking at options history for Autodesk ADSK we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $83,694 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $546,377.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $205.0 to $230.0 for Autodesk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Autodesk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Autodesk's whale trades within a strike price range from $205.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Autodesk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $230.00 $234.3K 388 267 ADSK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $205.00 $62.8K 20 20 ADSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $220.00 $55.0K 188 290 ADSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $217.50 $52.6K 78 28 ADSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $220.00 $50.6K 188 157

Where Is Autodesk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,110,221, the price of ADSK is up 4.36% at $223.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Autodesk:

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Autodesk, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Autodesk, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Autodesk, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $270

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Autodesk, which currently sits at a price target of $264.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Autodesk, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.