Looking At ConocoPhillips's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ConocoPhillips COP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 uncommon options trades for ConocoPhillips.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $1,518,692, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $1,168,052.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $160.0 for ConocoPhillips over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ConocoPhillips options trades today is 1587.12 with a total volume of 4,976.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ConocoPhillips's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $90.00 $458.7K 58 227 COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $401.6K 1.3K 471 COP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $146.1K 169 451 COP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $150.00 $127.3K 5 0 COP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $160.00 $105.5K 10 218

Where Is ConocoPhillips Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,532,529, the price of COP is up 1.42% at $109.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On ConocoPhillips:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $138.

