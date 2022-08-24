Lowe's Companies Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lowe's Companies LOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Lowe's Companies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $773,813, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $250,722.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $210.0 for Lowe's Companies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lowe's Companies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lowe's Companies's whale activity within a strike price range from $185.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $185.00 $237.3K 130 129 LOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $210.00 $189.0K 1.8K 365 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $195.00 $138.6K 0 366 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $210.00 $91.5K 0 516 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $80.4K 118 41

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,598,234, the price of LOW is up 0.57% at $208.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Lowe's Companies:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

MKM Partners has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $263.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lowe's Companies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.