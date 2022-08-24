Marathon Petroleum Whale Trades For August 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marathon Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Marathon Petroleum MPC we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $780,690 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $183,430.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $120.0 for Marathon Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Petroleum's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Petroleum's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $105.00 $212.5K 161 1.0K MPC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $105.00 $196.8K 161 500 MPC PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $104.00 $175.0K 24 1.0K MPC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $104.00 $125.0K 24 402 MPC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $64.0K 4.7K 4

Where Is Marathon Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,065,803, the price of MPC is up 0.62% at $104.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Petroleum:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $112.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $117.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $131.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

