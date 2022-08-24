Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FCX

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Freeport-McMoRan FCX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Freeport-McMoRan.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $52,320, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $560,707..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $35.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Freeport-McMoRan's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Freeport-McMoRan's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $25.00 $172.3K 3.4K 489 FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $25.00 $86.2K 3.4K 211 FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $33.00 $75.0K 2.3K 315 FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $53.3K 7.1K 408 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $27.00 $52.3K 14.9K 372

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,169,621, the price of FCX is down -0.71% at $31.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

