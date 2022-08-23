Intuit Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intuit INTU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Intuit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $61,480, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $910,521..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $550.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuit options trades today is 357.4 with a total volume of 805.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuit's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $550.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $480.00 $266.0K 0 58 INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $480.00 $142.5K 0 88 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $450.00 $100.9K 1.6K 94 INTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $450.00 $61.4K 856 32 INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $480.00 $47.7K 0 98

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 967,207, the price of INTU is up 0.71% at $449.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuit:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $580.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $525.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $533.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intuit, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.