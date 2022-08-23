What Are Whales Doing With Pfizer

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $219,440 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $168,436.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $52.5 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $52.5 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $58.8K 39 55 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $52.50 $56.8K 6.9K 98 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $50.00 $44.7K 2.6K 330 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $44.4K 22.3K 248 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $36.7K 40.2K 172

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,097,621, the price of PFE is down -1.2% at $48.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Pfizer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.