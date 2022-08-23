This Is What Whales Are Betting On Devon Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Devon Energy DVN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DVN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Devon Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $95,300, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $655,465.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $73.0 for Devon Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Devon Energy options trades today is 5186.9 with a total volume of 3,633.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Devon Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $73.0 over the last 30 days.

Devon Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $117.5K 4.2K 101 DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $112.2K 5.3K 161 DVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $70.00 $88.1K 8.4K 471 DVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $78.1K 5.3K 126 DVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $60.00 $55.5K 9.4K 102

Where Is Devon Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,580,101, the price of DVN is up 4.24% at $71.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Devon Energy:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $91.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

