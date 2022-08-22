Riot Blockchain Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Riot Blockchain.

Looking at options history for Riot Blockchain RIOT we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $431,090 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $445,632.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $37.0 for Riot Blockchain over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Riot Blockchain options trades today is 2509.33 with a total volume of 3,869.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Riot Blockchain's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $37.0 over the last 30 days.

Riot Blockchain Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $265.0K 4.8K 200 RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $8.00 $184.8K 2.2K 1.0K RIOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $3.00 $129.6K 2.8K 448 RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $8.00 $47.4K 6.3K 855 RIOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $44.6K 8 194

Where Is Riot Blockchain Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,694,913, the price of RIOT is down -3.38% at $7.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

