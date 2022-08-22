Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WYNN

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wynn Resorts.

Looking at options history for Wynn Resorts WYNN we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,521,528 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $52,938.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $105.0 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wynn Resorts's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wynn Resorts's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $765.6K 1.5K 194 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $57.50 $178.0K 96 264 WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $57.50 $124.8K 96 426 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $57.50 $77.2K 96 0 WYNN PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $95.00 $75.2K 3 22

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 843,629, the price of WYNN is down -4.82% at $60.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Wynn Resorts:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

