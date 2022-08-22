Looking At Vale's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vale.

Looking at options history for Vale VALE we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,296,720 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $104,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $17.0 for Vale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vale options trades today is 2949.5 with a total volume of 11,600.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vale's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $17.0 over the last 30 days.

Vale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $17.00 $290.0K 5.1K 1.2K VALE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $17.00 $174.0K 5.1K 0 VALE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $17.00 $145.0K 5.1K 2.1K VALE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $17.00 $143.7K 5.1K 2.1K VALE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $17.00 $116.0K 5.1K 1.6K

Where Is Vale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,701,514, the price of VALE is up 0.12% at $12.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

