What Are Whales Doing With Freshpet

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 10 options trades for Freshpet FRPT summing a total amount of $436,546.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 148,742.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $45.0 for Freshpet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Freshpet's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Freshpet's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Freshpet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FRPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $40.00 $114.1K 408 479 FRPT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $45.00 $81.1K 807 123 FRPT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $67.5K 1.0K 501 FRPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $45.00 $42.0K 416 348 FRPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $40.00 $41.4K 408 595

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FRPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $40.00 $114.1K 408 479 FRPT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $45.00 $81.1K 807 123 FRPT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $67.5K 1.0K 501 FRPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $45.00 $42.0K 416 348 FRPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $40.00 $41.4K 408 595

Where Is Freshpet Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 614,652, the price of FRPT is down -4.12% at $44.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Freshpet:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Freshpet, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Freshpet, which currently sits at a price target of $79.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Freshpet, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Freshpet, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Freshpet, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Freshpet, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.