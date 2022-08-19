This Is What Whales Are Betting On EOG Resources

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on EOG Resources EOG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for EOG Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $2,030,400, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $941,617.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $82.7 to $125.0 for EOG Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for EOG Resources options trades today is 618.56 with a total volume of 5,695.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for EOG Resources's big money trades within a strike price range of $82.7 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

EOG Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $82.70 $1.9M 236 2.5K EOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $169.5K 967 129 EOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $169.3K 967 229 EOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $150.1K 967 329 EOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $107.4K 2.2K 936

Where Is EOG Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,293,083, the price of EOG is down -0.72% at $118.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On EOG Resources:

TD Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $135

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $167.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for EOG Resources, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.