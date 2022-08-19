This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intuit

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intuit INTU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Intuit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $517,074, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $2,535,894.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $490.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuit options trades today is 93.11 with a total volume of 1,489.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuit's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $490.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $480.00 $1.4M 252 180 INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $400.00 $521.2K 177 83 INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $400.00 $317.7K 177 166 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $400.00 $125.8K 177 113 INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $490.00 $109.5K 15 15

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,023,352, the price of INTU is down -3.14% at $462.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuit:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $525.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $533.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $580.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

