This Is What Whales Are Betting On Charles Schwab

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Charles Schwab SCHW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SCHW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Charles Schwab.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,752, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $329,335..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $75.0 for Charles Schwab over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charles Schwab's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charles Schwab's whale activity within a strike price range from $52.5 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $52.50 $48.9K 327 20 SCHW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $57.50 $44.9K 129 20 SCHW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $43.7K 593 27 SCHW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $52.50 $36.1K 327 115 SCHW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $55.00 $33.1K 40 45

Where Is Charles Schwab Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,711,364, the price of SCHW is down -2.71% at $73.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Charles Schwab:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $93.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $82.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Charles Schwab, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.