What Are Whales Doing With Oracle

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Oracle.

Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 6% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 93% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $238,455 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $259,888.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $100.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $40.2K 8.4K 556 ORCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/26/22 $80.00 $37.3K 59 212 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $75.00 $36.2K 4.5K 675 ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $100.00 $33.5K 23 90 ORCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $100.00 $33.5K 23 75

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $40.2K 8.4K 556 ORCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/26/22 $80.00 $37.3K 59 212 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $75.00 $36.2K 4.5K 675 ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $100.00 $33.5K 23 90 ORCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $100.00 $33.5K 23 75

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,696,081, the price of ORCL is down -0.67% at $78.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Oracle:

Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $107

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Oracle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.