SoFi Technologies Whale Trades For August 19

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on SoFi Technologies SOFI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOFI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for SoFi Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,109, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $492,139..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $10.0 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $4.0 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $79.8K 4.0K 1.0K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $5.00 $75.0K 442 628 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $60.0K 29.1K 976 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $56.1K 4.0K 500 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $55.3K 13.3K 682

Where Is SoFi Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 27,596,884, the price of SOFI is down -4.79% at $6.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On SoFi Technologies:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $8.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

