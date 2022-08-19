This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lam Research

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research LRCX we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $366,025 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $989,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $570.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $570.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $480.00 $495.1K 0 152 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/02/22 $450.00 $117.1K 30 30 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $490.00 $95.1K 41 16 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $485.00 $88.0K 0 0 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $480.00 $81.3K 25 16

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 434,791, the price of LRCX is down -4.21% at $481.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Lam Research:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $530.

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $525.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $504.

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $450

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

