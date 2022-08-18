Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Devon Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Devon Energy.

Looking at options history for Devon Energy DVN we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $116,760 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,345,432.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.0 to $70.0 for Devon Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Devon Energy options trades today is 3503.65 with a total volume of 4,848.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Devon Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $42.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Devon Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $289.4K 5.7K 87 DVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $64.00 $127.3K 766 578 DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $73.5K 1.0K 54 DVN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $60.00 $69.0K 9.0K 22 DVN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $47.00 $64.4K 197 28

Where Is Devon Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,297,711, the price of DVN is up 4.46% at $67.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Devon Energy:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $91.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Devon Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.