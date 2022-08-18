This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ross Stores

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ross Stores.

Looking at options history for Ross Stores ROST we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $262,355 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $168,228.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $97.0 for Ross Stores over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ross Stores's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ross Stores's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $97.0 in the last 30 days.

Ross Stores Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROST PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $85.00 $57.5K 1.2K 589 ROST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $51.2K 1.5K 223 ROST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $91.00 $48.7K 11 200 ROST PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/02/22 $94.00 $43.2K 0 81 ROST PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/09/22 $91.00 $42.0K 11 404

Where Is Ross Stores Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,048,538, the price of ROST is down -1.15% at $91.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Ross Stores:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $102

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Ross Stores, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.