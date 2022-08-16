This Is What Whales Are Betting On Caterpillar

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar CAT we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,232,710 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $396,304.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $250.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale trades within a strike price range from $180.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $200.00 $527.5K 378 517 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $190.00 $93.6K 1.9K 165 CAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $195.00 $90.0K 966 172 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $85.0K 2.3K 51 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $72.8K 489 38

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,295,977, the price of CAT is up 0.82% at $197.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $142.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $195

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $236.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Caterpillar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.