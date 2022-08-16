This Is What Whales Are Betting On Atlassian Corporation

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian Corporation TEAM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEAM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Atlassian Corporation.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $255,900, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $567,853.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $330.0 for Atlassian Corporation over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Atlassian Corporation's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Atlassian Corporation's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Atlassian Corporation Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $143.6K 816 142 TEAM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $240.00 $123.7K 1.1K 27 TEAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $330.00 $99.5K 70 30 TEAM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $100.00 $95.2K 58 10 TEAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $93.0K 58 5

Where Is Atlassian Corporation Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 682,886, the price of TEAM is down -0.38% at $287.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Atlassian Corporation:

Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $257

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $380.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $278.

