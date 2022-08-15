Intuit Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intuit INTU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Intuit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $205,120, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,187,755.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $650.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuit's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuit's whale activity within a strike price range from $400.0 to $650.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $450.00 $140.9K 181 497 INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $510.00 $116.9K 291 94 INTU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $450.00 $113.9K 719 499 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $440.00 $90.2K 157 517 INTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $550.00 $84.3K 268 13

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 478,462, the price of INTU is up 0.47% at $488.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuit:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

