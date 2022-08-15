Looking At Sea's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea.

Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 37 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $930,953 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,106,950.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $320.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sea options trades today is 806.5 with a total volume of 17,819.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sea's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $320.0 over the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $85.00 $224.6K 129 248 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $87.00 $127.5K 0 155 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $86.00 $100.0K 285 298 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/09/22 $96.00 $77.0K 916 506 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $96.00 $70.2K 916 306

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,302,434, the price of SE is up 0.17% at $88.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Sea:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Sea, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.