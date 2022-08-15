Check Out What Whales Are Doing With General Electric

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on General Electric.

Looking at options history for General Electric GE we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $317,315 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $99,725.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $86.0 for General Electric over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Electric's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Electric's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $86.0 in the last 30 days.

General Electric Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $69.8K 172 25 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $75.00 $49.3K 994 71 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $49.2K 4.5K 141 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $48.2K 4.5K 0 GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $86.00 $38.9K 0 53

Where Is General Electric Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,595,981, the price of GE is down -0.41% at $79.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On General Electric:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $84.

